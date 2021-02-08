WV reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is reporting less than 400 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time since early November. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 398 new cases of the virus were reported as of 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Health officials have recorded a total of 125,106 cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s active COVID-19 cases have also dropped to 15,557, below 16,000 for the first time since Nov. 27, 2020. A total of 107,418 West Virginians have now recovered.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 375 West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19, of those patients 107 are in ICU and 52 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR, says two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, confirming the deaths of a 69-year-old female from Berkeley County and a 73-year-old male from Berkeley County. The deaths bring the Mountain State to 2,131 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

The state has received a total of 1,999,295 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 5.73% and a cumulative rate of 5.60%.

COVID-19 vaccine data for West Virginia as of Feb. 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

A total of 105,889 people in the Mountain State have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The WV DHHR says a total of 219,892 West Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine. Extra doses in vials have allowed for an additional 12,692 doses to be administered than the original 207,200 that have currently been allotted. People in the Mountain State can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map as of Feb. 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, only three counties, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties, are in red on the map. Four counties, Summers, Calhoun, Taylor and Pleasants counties, are in green.

The map shows McDowell, Mercer, Clay, Roane, Gilmer, Preston and Brook counties in yellow. 22 counties, including Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, Fayette, Webster, Lewis, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wirt, Wood, Jackson, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Marshall, Hancock, Grant, Pendleton, Morgan and Jefferson counties, are in orange. The state’s 19 counties in gold are Lincoln, Cabell, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Raleigh, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Braxton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Harrison, Upshur, Barbour, Monongalia, Mineral and Ohio counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,241), Boone (1,484), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,946), Cabell (7,312), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (432), Fayette (2,507), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,019), Greenbrier (2,326), Hampshire (1,449), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,242), Harrison (4,631), Jackson (1,614), Jefferson (3,451), Kanawha (11,445), Lewis (928), Lincoln (1,165), Logan (2,553), Marion (3,514), Marshall (2,914), Mason (1,709), McDowell (1,304), Mercer (4,015), Mineral (2,531), Mingo (2,008), Monongalia (7,365), Monroe (910), Morgan (891), Nicholas (1,102), Ohio (3,478), Pendleton (601), Pleasants (779), Pocahontas (569), Preston (2,468), Putnam (3,962), Raleigh (4,355), Randolph (2,283), Ritchie (582), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,042), Tucker (477), Tyler (591), Upshur (1,578), Wayne (2,483), Webster (275), Wetzel (1,030), Wirt (332), Wood (6,709), Wyoming (1,664).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.