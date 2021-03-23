WV reports first drop in active COVID-19 cases in a week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has dropped for the first time in a week. The state’s number of active cases rose over the past week by just more than 500 cases, the largest uptick since the number began decreasing from its Jan. 10 peak of 29,257 then-active cases.

Today, the active COVID-19 cases stand at 5,526. Health officials say 129,890 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported 327 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours. Throughout the pandemic, 138,429 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Mountain State. Health officials also say 195 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 67 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Health officials said one more West Virginian has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,613 deaths. The WV DHHR confirmed the death of an 83-year-old male from Wood County.

The state has received a total of 2,373,790 lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.46%. The cumulative rate is 5.28%.

The WV DHHR says 270,281 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 444,003 people have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. People in the Mountain State can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map, Jefferson County remains in red while Berkeley, Hardy, doddirdge, Webster, Nicholas, Raleigh and Boone counties are in orange. The map lists Wayne, Lincoln, Logan, Fayette, Jackson, and Wetzel counties in gold.

Mingo, Kanawha, Putnam, Wood, Braxton, Harrison, Preston, Grant and Morgan counties are yellow on today’s map and the remaining 32 of the state’s 55 counties are all in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,291), Boone (1,706), Braxton (818), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,228), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (507), Fayette (2,893), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,464), Hampshire (1,586), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,352), Harrison (5,065), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,864), Kanawha (12,675), Lewis (1,074), Lincoln (1,333), Logan (2,906), Marion (3,854), Marshall (3,147), Mason (1,839), McDowell (1,401), Mercer (4,334), Mineral (2,619), Mingo (2,246), Monongalia (8,467), Monroe (1,003), Morgan (968), Nicholas (1,341), Ohio (3,767), Pendleton (641), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,672), Putnam (4,432), Raleigh (5,205), Randolph (2,440), Ritchie (636), Roane (509), Summers (715), Taylor (1,127), Tucker (513), Tyler (651), Upshur (1,749), Wayne (2,688), Webster (422), Wetzel (1,136), Wirt (365), Wood (7,343), Wyoming (1,795).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

March 23

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place , Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Calhoun County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health Systems, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Ruby Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Gilmer County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health Systems, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 157-209 Rig Street (parking lot), Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3 rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Webster County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.