WV reports five new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 300 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says five more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, including a 29-year-old. These deaths bring the state to a total of 2,756 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old male from McDowell County, a 29-year-old male from Mineral County, a 93-year-old female from Mason County, a 69-year-old male from Grant County, and an 85-year-old female from Marion County.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of May 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also reports 297 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 157,923 cases throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 6,615 cases remain active, the lowest number the state has seen since April 1, 2021. Of the state’s active cases, the WV DHHR says 255 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 86 patients in the ICU and 34 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,824,455 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.47% and a cumulative rate of 5.13%. Health officials say 148,552 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

828,482 West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the WV DHHR, and 691,758 people in the state have now been fully vaccinated.

WV County Alert System map for May 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Hampshire County is listed as red. Counties in orange include Berkeley, Morgan, Marshall, Wetzel, Nicholas, Braxton, Calhoun, Jackson, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Logan, and Mingo counties.

Gold counties on today’s map include Mercer, Raleigh, Wayne, Randolph, Marion, Doddridge, Tyler and Pleasants counties, while Jefferson, Mineral, Hancock, Harrison, Wirt, Ritchie, Gilmer, Webster, Greenbrier, Fayette, Clay and Wyoming are in yellow.

The remaining 21 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county:

Barbour (1,441), Berkeley (12,425), Boone (2,054), Braxton (940), Brooke (2,197), Cabell (8,711), Calhoun (352), Clay (508), Doddridge (602), Fayette (3,454), Gilmer (861), Grant (1,281), Greenbrier (2,814), Hampshire (1,842), Hancock (2,808), Hardy (1,530), Harrison (5,750), Jackson (2,129), Jefferson (4,622), Kanawha (14,993), Lewis (1,202), Lincoln (1,482), Logan (3,152), Marion (4,463), Marshall (3,477), Mason (2,006), McDowell (1,576), Mercer (4,870), Mineral (2,864), Mingo (2,591), Monongalia (9,214), Monroe (1,143), Morgan (1,189), Nicholas (1,716), Ohio (4,214), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (894), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,897), Putnam (5,172), Raleigh (6,808), Randolph (2,619), Ritchie (708), Roane (632), Summers (825), Taylor (1,229), Tucker (528), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,877), Wayne (3,105), Webster (495), Wetzel (1,351), Wirt (426), Wood (7,796), Wyoming (2,002).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mount Hope Fire Department, 428 Main Street, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.