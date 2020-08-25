WV reports highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are confirming eight additional COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the state to 187 deaths related to the virus.

This is the largest single-day death total reported in the Mountain State since the pandemic began. While the state has previously reported eight deaths, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the deaths confirmed Aug. 9 had occurred over a few weeks but had not been reported due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department.

The WV DHHR reports the deaths of a 65-year old man from Logan County, two 72-year old women from Logan County, an 86-year old woman from Taylor County, a 73-year old woman from Wyoming County, a 92-year old woman from Grant County, a 64-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 51-year old woman from Cabell County.

As of 10 a.m. Aug. 25, the WV DHHR says the state has received 403,394 confirmatory lab results with 83 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing West Virginia to 9,395 total positive cases. The total number of cases includes 1,722 active cases, 139 current hospitalizations, and 7,486 recoveries.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories