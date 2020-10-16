WV reports largest COVID-19 jump in 24 hour period

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting the largest jump in COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour time period. They also say three more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 396 deaths related to the virus.

The WV DHHR confirms the deaths of a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, and a 75-year old male from Fayette County.

As of 12 p.m. Oct. 16, the WV DHHR reports 498 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 19,580 since the pandemic began. The total includes 4,915 active cases, 188 current hospitalizations and 14,269 recoveries.

According to the DHHR, the large increase in cases is due to working with the Health Information Network to onboard testing entities performing rapid COVID-19 testing to receive results electronically. Onboarding four of these entities Thursday, Oct. 15 resulted in an influx of the labs received. The WV DHHR says those results are from over the last week.

The state has received 666,717 total confirmatory laboratory results with a current daily percent positive rate of 2.99% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.83%.

Despite the increases in positive cases Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell Counties all moved into the green on the state’s “County Alert System” for the first time in more than a week.

Doddridge County remains in red on the WV DHHR County Alert System map, while Berkeley, Morgan, Randolph, Wirt, Mingo and Wyoming counties are orange.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (158), Berkeley (1,349), Boone (284), Braxton (31), Brooke (185), Cabell (1,130), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (63), Fayette (705), Gilmer (61), Grant (177), Greenbrier (151), Hampshire (118), Hancock (182), Hardy (101), Harrison (616), Jackson (341), Jefferson (513), Kanawha (3,249), Lewis (64), Lincoln (206), Logan (706), Marion (341), Marshall (238), Mason (157), McDowell (103), Mercer (535), Mineral (201), Mingo (490), Monongalia (2,205), Monroe (184), Morgan (93), Nicholas (170), Ohio (443), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (767), Raleigh (638), Randolph (368), Ritchie (25), Roane (85), Summers (72), Taylor (158), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (210), Wayne (477), Webster (17), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (464), Wyoming (161).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Braxton County, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., National Guard-Gassaway Armory, 62 John O. Frame Drive, Gassaway, WV

Cabell County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hancock County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tomlinson Run State Park (by pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV

Marshall County, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., WV National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Summersville, WV

Randolph County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wirt County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wyoming County, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Christian Fellowship, Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

Testing events will also be held Saturday, October 17 in in Berkeley, Braxton, Doddridge, Hampshire, Kanawha, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, and Wayne counties.

