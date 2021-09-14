WV reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 23 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 3,261 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say nine of these deaths were reported within the past 24 hours. These include the deaths of an 87-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Summers County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Lincoln County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 48-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 64-year old female from Lewis County.

The remaining 14 deaths from today’s report are included as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. These include a 90-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old male from Lincoln County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Tucker County, an 80-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, a 45-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, and a 66-year old male from Mercer County.

Health officials are also reporting 1,473 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19. The new cases bring the Mountain State to a total of 213,179 cases throughout the pandemic.

The state has received a total of 3,607,642 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 15.87% and a cumulative rate of 5.54%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 73.9% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.7% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (2,175), Berkeley (15,410), Boone (2,774), Braxton (1,510), Brooke (2,644), Cabell (12,042), Calhoun (725), Clay (934), Doddridge (902), Fayette (4,775), Gilmer (1,089), Grant (1,693), Greenbrier (3,948), Hampshire (2,435), Hancock (3,323), Hardy (1,987), Harrison (7,979), Jackson (2,912), Jefferson (5,707), Kanawha (19,817), Lewis (2,129), Lincoln (2,150), Logan (4,335), Marion (5,913), Marshall (4,437), Mason (2,877), McDowell (2,171), Mercer (6,844), Mineral (3,695), Mingo (3,662), Monongalia (10,921), Monroe (1,759), Morgan (1,617), Nicholas (2,704), Ohio (5,221), Pendleton (952), Pleasants (1,174), Pocahontas (901), Preston (3,697), Putnam (6,938), Raleigh (9,212), Randolph (4,146), Ritchie (1,068), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,707), Tucker (797), Tyler (1,083), Upshur (3,138), Wayne (4,315), Webster (835), Wetzel (2,005), Wirt (631), Wood (10,355), Wyoming (2,887).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6 th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Greenbrier County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.