WV reports new COVID-19 cases, more recoveries

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive results rate is listed as 1.69%.

As of 10 a.m., June 30, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 170,497 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,888 total cases, 2,225 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (438/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (119/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (61/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (303/9), Lewis (18/0), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (17/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (38/0), Mineral (54/2), Mingo (16/3), Monongalia (157/14), Monroe (12/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (9/1), Ohio (90/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (63/15), Putnam (54/1), Raleigh (52/1), Randolph (155/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (18/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (78/8), Wyoming (7/0).

