WV reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is the second consecutive day the Mountain State is not reporting a COVID-19 related fatality. Sunday ended a 27-day period where the state reported at least one death each day.

As of 10 a.m. Oct. 19, 2020, the WV DHHR reports 212 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state to 20,293 total cases. The total includes 5,095 active cases, 177 current hospitalizations, 14,799 recoveries and 399 deaths.

The WV DHHR says the state has received 687,025 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 2.21% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.83%.

On the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, Wyoming County is listed as red, while Berkeley, Morgan, Pendleton, Doddridge, Wirt, Jackson, Clay, Monroe, Mingo and Wayne counties are orange. Jefferson, Randolph, Upshur, Webster, Braxton, Roane, Brooke and Boone counties are gold on the map. All other counties are listed as green or yellow.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,425), Boone (299), Braxton (40), Brooke (196), Cabell (1,197), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (720), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (160), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (625), Jackson (355), Jefferson (525), Kanawha (3,340), Lewis (66), Lincoln (214), Logan (711), Marion (355), Marshall (250), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (578), Mineral (204), Mingo (507), Monongalia (2,228), Monroe (196), Morgan (102), Nicholas (174), Ohio (459), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (176), Putnam (796), Raleigh (665), Randolph (378), Ritchie (27), Roane (88), Summers (80), Taylor (161), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (225), Wayne (495), Webster (24), Wetzel (82), Wirt (28), Wood (491), Wyoming (178).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Brooke County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hancock County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tomlinson Run State Park (by the pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV

Harrison County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Mingo County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV, Call 304-235-3570 for an appointment

Monroe County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV Call 304-772-3064 for an appointment

Nicholas County, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV Call 304-872-1663 for an appointment

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV. Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Testing is available on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the following counties:

Berkeley County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Braxton County, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Fayette County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., John XXIII Pastoral Center, 100 Hodges Road, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Putnam County, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.

