WV reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second day in a week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the second day this week, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. The state remains at a total of 2,309 deaths. On Monday, March 1, the state reported no deaths for the first time since Nov. 1, 2020.

As of today, Thursday, March 4, the Mountain State has crossed another milestone surpassing 200,000 West Virginians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the WV DHHR, 202,401 people in the state have now received both doses of the vaccine. A total of 307,532 have received their first dose.

This milestone follows West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s announcement Wednesday that the general public ages 50 and up, as well as educators 40 and up and those 16 and up with chronic medical conditions would now be eligible for the vaccine. To pre-register for the vaccine in West Virginia, visit vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV COVID-19 data as of Thursday, March 4. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials are reporting 261 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 132,677 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 6,318 remain active and 124,050 West Virginians have recovered. The WV DHHR says 193 people in the Mountain State are currently hospitalized with the virus. 57 of those patients are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map as of Thursday, March 4. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received 2,207,676 test results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 2.69% and a cumulative rate of 5.42%.

Red is still absent from the County Alert System map and five counties are in orange. Those counties in orange include Boone, Wirt, Webster, Wetzel and Hampshire counties. Jefferson, Berkeley, Hardy, Grant, Pocahontas, Raleigh and Wood Counties are gold, while Mingo, Wayne, Kanawha, Fayette, Ritchie, Tyler, Monongalia, Mineral, Ohio and Hancock counties are yellow. The remaining 33 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,234), Berkeley (9,741), Boone (1,595), Braxton (781), Brooke (2,016), Cabell (7,861), Calhoun (231), Clay (379), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,692), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,077), Greenbrier (2,416), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,274), Harrison (4,862), Jackson (1,673), Jefferson (3,656), Kanawha (12,176), Lewis (1,048), Lincoln (1,233), Logan (2,711), Marion (3,696), Marshall (3,025), Mason (1,778), McDowell (1,354), Mercer (4,232), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,140), Monongalia (8,106), Monroe (955), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,191), Ohio (3,662), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,553), Putnam (4,243), Raleigh (4,776), Randolph (2,403), Ritchie (624), Roane (499), Summers (705), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (506), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,703), Wayne (2,627), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (360), Wood (7,114), Wyoming (1,749).