WV reports no new COVID-19 deaths, one county in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says no new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. The state’s total stays at 2,785 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials are reporting 260 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to 149,147 cases reported throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 7,388 cases remain active. The WV DHHR says 232 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus, and of those patients, 60 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 19, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received 2,615,648 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.03% and a cumulative rate of 5.21%. Health officials say 138,974 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 508,089 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 681,790 people in the Mountain State have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for a vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System map for April 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, only Berkeley County is currently in red. Counties in orange include Mingo, Raleigh, Boone, Putnam, Kanawha, Nicholas, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan and Jefferson counties.

Monroe, Wirt, Marshall, Wetzel, and Marion counties are listed as gold. Counties in yellow on today’s map include Hancock, Brooke, Hampshire, Doddridge, Jackson, Braxton, Clay, Hardy, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell counties. The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,627), Boone (1,883), Braxton (867), Brooke (2,122), Cabell (8,621), Calhoun (271), Clay (455), Doddridge (551), Fayette (3,275), Gilmer (737), Grant (1,241), Greenbrier (2,622), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,714), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,415), Jackson (1,916), Jefferson (4,348), Kanawha (14,117), Lewis (1,133), Lincoln (1,398), Logan (3,006), Marion (4,160), Marshall (3,282), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,491), Mercer (4,574), Mineral (2,773), Mingo (2,429), Monongalia (8,958), Monroe (1,077), Morgan (1,090), Nicholas (1,512), Ohio (4,047), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (833), Pocahontas (642), Preston (2,811), Putnam (4,823), Raleigh (6,148), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (660), Roane (579), Summers (768), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (672), Upshur (1,818), Wayne (2,820), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,198), Wirt (381), Wood (7,578), Wyoming (1,913).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jefferson County



10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.