WV reports one new COVID-19 death, fewer than 200 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says another person has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,762 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 64-year-old male from Putnam County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for May 17, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 175 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. The Mountain State has confirmed 158,643 cases since the pandemic began. The state’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 6,296. Health officials say of those active cases, 254 West Virginians are currently hospitalized due to the virus with 83 patients in the ICU and 35 patients on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 2,842,127 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.44% and a cumulative rate of 5.12%. Health officials say 149,585 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System Map for May 17, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Hampshire County is again in red. Counties in orange include Mercer, Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, Putnam, Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, Randolph, Pleasants, Tyler, Wetzel, Morgan and Berkeley counties.

The map lists Wayne, Logan, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Webster, Calhoun and Wirt counties in gold, while Wyoming, Cabell, Jackson, Wood, Doddridge, Harrison, Barbour, Marion, Marshall, Hancock and Mineral counties are yellow.

The remaining 22 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,457), Berkeley (12,470), Boone (2,061), Braxton (948), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,737), Calhoun (359), Clay (519), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,458), Gilmer (867), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,831), Hampshire (1,869), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,532), Harrison (5,782), Jackson (2,139), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,049), Lewis (1,225), Lincoln (1,492), Logan (3,161), Marion (4,482), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,011), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,908), Mineral (2,874), Mingo (2,610), Monongalia (9,237), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,748), Ohio (4,228), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (908), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,903), Putnam (5,195), Raleigh (6,843), Randolph (2,646), Ritchie (715), Roane (637), Summers (826), Taylor (1,230), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,882), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,816), Wyoming (2,007).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County



10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pocahontas County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Parking Lot, 301 8th Street, Marlinton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.