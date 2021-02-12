WV reports only one county in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Only one county in West Virginia is red on the County Alert System map for the first time in several months.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Hampshire County is listed as red, while Mingo, Cabell Boone, Raleigh, Webster, Jackson, Wood, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marshall, Ohio, Pendleton, Hardy, Berkeley and Jefferson counties are orange.

According to the map, gold counties include Logan, Cabell, Nicholas, Lewis, Harrison, Wirt, Brooke, Hancock, Grant, Mineral and Morgan counties. Counties in yellow include Wyoming, Lincoln, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Tucker, Barbour and Marion counties.

McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Fayette, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Preston, Taylor and Pleasants counties are all listed as green on the map.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is also reporting 13 additional deaths, bringing the Mountain State to 2,200 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old male from Fayette County, a 98-year-old female from Harrison County, an 82-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 52-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year-old female from Harrison County, a 77-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old female from Mercer County, a 68-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year-old male from Harrison County, and a 68-year-old male from Wood County.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 467 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The state has recorded a total of 126,887 cases. The state’s active cases are continuing to drop with 13,103 cases currently active. Of those cases, 348 West Virginians are hospitalized with the virus. 80 patients are in the ICU and 39 are on a ventilator. A total of 111,584 people in the Mountain State have recovered from COVID-19.

The state has received a total of 2,043,213 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19, with percent positivity rates continuing to drop in recent days. As of Friday, Feb. 12, the daily percent positivity rate is 3.17%, the lowest the number has been since Oct. 25, which was also the last day the rate was below 3%. The cumulative percent positivity rate is currently at 5.57%.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

A total of 232,046 people in the state have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 122,017 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. West Virginia residents can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,359), Boone (1,510), Braxton (762), Brooke (1,960), Cabell (7,471), Calhoun (217), Clay (364), Doddridge (449), Fayette (2,533), Gilmer (663), Grant (1,027), Greenbrier (2,349), Hampshire (1,468), Hancock (2,548), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,698), Jackson (1,645), Jefferson (3,490), Kanawha (11,596), Lewis (976), Lincoln (1,172), Logan (2,587), Marion (3,541), Marshall (2,937), Mason (1,725), McDowell (1,316), Mercer (4,068), Mineral (2,553), Mingo (2,049), Monongalia (7,513), Monroe (923), Morgan (899), Nicholas (1,120), Ohio (3,520), Pendleton (607), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,477), Putnam (4,028), Raleigh (4,462), Randolph (2,323), Ritchie (592), Roane (481), Summers (689), Taylor (1,055), Tucker (483), Tyler (601), Upshur (1,611), Wayne (2,537), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,046), Wirt (339), Wood (6,811), Wyoming (1,693).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.