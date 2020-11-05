WV reports record number of new COVID-19 cases, 560

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials are confirming another record jump in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 560 new COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, bringing the Mountain State to 26,547 total cases.

The number surpasses the state’s previous highest jump in cases, 524 cases reported just under a week ago on Friday, Oct. 30.

State health officials also say eight more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 480 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Wetzel County, an 86-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, an 89-year-old female from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old female from Mercer County, an 82-year-old male from Putnam County, and a 90-year-old female from Summers County.

As of 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, the WV DHHR says the state has received 814,774 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 3.94%. The current cumulative percent positive rate is listed at 2.99%, the highest rate reported since April 25.

The Mountain State currently has 5,892 active cases of COVID-19, with another record number of West Virginians hospitalized due to the virus at 281. 93 of those are in the ICU and 31 are on a ventilator. 20,175 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Mingo and Mineral counties remain red on the state’s County Alert System map. Putnam, Jackson, Wood, Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Hampshire and Berkeley are orange, while Wayne, Lincoln, Wyoming, Wirt, Wetzel, Monroe, Braxton, Preston, Morgan and Jefferson are gold. All other counties remain green or yellow.

Cases per county include:

Barbour (195), Berkeley (1,794), Boone (439), Braxton (82), Brooke (263), Cabell (1,643), Calhoun (37), Clay (70), Doddridge (75), Fayette (827), Gilmer (71), Grant (203), Greenbrier (231), Hampshire (165), Hancock (253), Hardy (113), Harrison (711), Jackson (438), Jefferson (676), Kanawha (3,997), Lewis (132), Lincoln (285), Logan (821), Marion (445), Marshall (494), Mason (189), McDowell (153), Mercer (850), Mineral (294), Mingo (708), Monongalia (2,434), Monroe (273), Morgan (170), Nicholas (201), Ohio (719), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (74), Preston (249), Putnam (1,073), Raleigh (916), Randolph (452), Ritchie (65), Roane (117), Summers (160), Taylor (178), Tucker (68), Tyler (68), Upshur (293), Wayne (651), Webster (38), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (856), Wyoming (396).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.