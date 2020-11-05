WV reports record number of new COVID-19 cases, 560

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials are confirming another record jump in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 560 new COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, bringing the Mountain State to 26,547 total cases.
The number surpasses the state’s previous highest jump in cases, 524 cases reported just under a week ago on Friday, Oct. 30.
State health officials also say eight more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 480 deaths.
The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Wetzel County, an 86-year-old male from Cabell County, an 81-year-old female from Cabell County, an 89-year-old female from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County, a 71-year-old female from Mercer County, an 82-year-old male from Putnam County, and a 90-year-old female from Summers County.
As of 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, the WV DHHR says the state has received 814,774 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 3.94%. The current cumulative percent positive rate is listed at 2.99%, the highest rate reported since April 25.
The Mountain State currently has 5,892 active cases of COVID-19, with another record number of West Virginians hospitalized due to the virus at 281. 93 of those are in the ICU and 31 are on a ventilator. 20,175 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Mingo and Mineral counties remain red on the state’s County Alert System map. Putnam, Jackson, Wood, Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Hampshire and Berkeley are orange, while Wayne, Lincoln, Wyoming, Wirt, Wetzel, Monroe, Braxton, Preston, Morgan and Jefferson are gold. All other counties remain green or yellow.
Cases per county include:
Barbour (195), Berkeley (1,794), Boone (439), Braxton (82), Brooke (263), Cabell (1,643), Calhoun (37), Clay (70), Doddridge (75), Fayette (827), Gilmer (71), Grant (203), Greenbrier (231), Hampshire (165), Hancock (253), Hardy (113), Harrison (711), Jackson (438), Jefferson (676), Kanawha (3,997), Lewis (132), Lincoln (285), Logan (821), Marion (445), Marshall (494), Mason (189), McDowell (153), Mercer (850), Mineral (294), Mingo (708), Monongalia (2,434), Monroe (273), Morgan (170), Nicholas (201), Ohio (719), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (74), Preston (249), Putnam (1,073), Raleigh (916), Randolph (452), Ritchie (65), Roane (117), Summers (160), Taylor (178), Tucker (68), Tyler (68), Upshur (293), Wayne (651), Webster (38), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (856), Wyoming (396).
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.
- Berkeley County
- 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville WV
- 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV
- 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Spring Mills High School, 409 Campus Drive, Martinsburg WV
- Boone County, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
- Braxton County
- 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WV NG Armory Sutton, 1072 State Street, Gassaway, WV
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Burnsville Volunteer Fire Department, 237A Kanawha Ave, Burnsville, WV
- Cabell County, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)
- Clay County, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
- Doddridge County, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV
- Hampshire County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary School, 99 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, WV
- Harrison County, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)
- Jackson County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV
- 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV
- 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington St, Ravenswood, WV
- Jefferson County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shepherd University, 301 N King Street, Shepherdstown, WV
- 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Sam Michaels Park, 235 Sam Michael’s Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV
- 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Page Jackson Elementary School, 370 Page-Jackson School Road, Charles Town, WV
- Lincoln County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Drive through testing)
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Alum Creek Church of Christ, 2368 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department, 2508 Straight Fork, Alkol, WV
- Logan County
- 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Man Fire Department, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldrich Branch Road, Logan, WV
- Marion County, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV
- Marshall County
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
- 8:00 AM -12:00 PM, McMechen Volunteer Fire Department, 811 Marshall St., McMechen, WV
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV
- Mineral County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Dr, Keyser, WV
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Airport, 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV
- Mingo County
- 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Delorme Bible Church, 1876 Route 49, Edgarton, WV
- 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, The Williamson Charge First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue at Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM- 1:00 PM, Lindside United Methodist Church, 8764 Seneca Trail South, Lindside, WV
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 111 Market Street, Peterstown, WV
- 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Greenville Senior Center, 309 Greenville High School Rd., Greenville WV
- Morgan County, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
- Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
- Putnam County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Old Buffalo High School, 106 High School Road, Buffalo, WV
- Ritchie County
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pennsboro Fire Department, 208 Kimball Ave, Pennsboro, WV
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie High School, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cairo Fire Department, 44 McGregor Street, Cairo, WV
- Taylor County, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
- Tyler County
- 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Ave, Sistersville, WV
- 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV
- 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV
- Upshur County
- 10:00 – 2:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV
- Upshur County, 3:00 – 7:00 PM, Banks District Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Rock Cave Road, Rock Cave, WV
- 1:00 PM– 7:00 PM, Hodgesville Elementary School, 918 Teter Road, Buckhannon, WV
- Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
- 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Prichard Volunteer Fire Department, 1255 Round Bottom Road, Prichard, WV
- 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV
- Wetzel County
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV
- 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV
- Wood County
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2515 Capital Drive, Parkersburg WV
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wood County Parking Lot by Blennerhassett Hotel, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV
- 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 1103 10th Street, Vienna, WV
- Wyoming County
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Herndon Consolidated Schools, Rt. 10, Bud, WV
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Huff Consolidated Schools, 374 Lizard Creek Road, Hanover, WV
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV