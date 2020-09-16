WV reports second inmate death related to COVID-19, another death pending review

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An autopsy report confirms the July death of a Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate who has died was related to COVID-19.

According to Department of Homeland Security officials, a 73-year-old male inmate who died July 18 in the prison’s infirmary had previously tested negative, but lab results received after his death came back positive. His death was previously attributed to his health condition. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner now says COVID-19 is listed as a complicating factor on his death certificate.

DHS officials say another death from Mount Olive may have also been related to COVID-19.

DHS officials say a 54-year-old inmate at Mount Olive died on Sept. 13 at an outside hospital. This inmate also had an underlying medical condition and tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the hospital’s preliminary assessment said the cause of death was COVID-19 related. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is awaiting the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s report.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials says the only other confirmed COVID-19 death was a 40-year-old male from the South Central Regional Jail who died while at an outside hospital on Aug. 28. He had underlying medical conditions, and health officials attributed the cause to complications from COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.