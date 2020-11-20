WV reports second straight day of more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 16 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, matching the state’s record for the number of new deaths reported in a 24-hour time period.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old male from Marshall County, a 70-year-old male from Logan County, a 59-year-old female from Boone County, a 74-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 72-year-old male from Monroe County, a 92-year-old female from Ohio County, a 79-year-old male from Marion County, an 85-year-old female from Mineral County, a 79-year-old male from Fayette County, a 68-year-old female from Summers County, a 95-year-old female from Summers County, a 74-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Jackson County and an 85-year-old male from Hampshire County.

WV COVID-19 update Nov. 20, 2020 (Courtesy WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

The state is also reporting more than 1,000 new cases for the second day in a row, with 1,081 cases. The number is the state’s third-highest case total. The Mountain State’s three highest totals have all been within the past week.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, the new totals bring West Virginia to 38,480 cases and 639 deaths. Health officials say 12,177 cases remain active and 25,664 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The state has received a total of 989,560 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily positivity rate of 4.77%, down roughly 1% from yesterday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 3.42%.

Marshall, Wood, Jackson, Hardy, Mineral and Berkeley counties are currently red on the County Alert System. Orange conties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire, Barbour, Wirt, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Boone, and Wyoming counties. 13 counties are gold, 12 are yellow and 10 counties are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (312), Berkeley (2,544), Boone (559), Braxton (99), Brooke (483), Cabell (2,421), Calhoun (53), Clay (104), Doddridge (98), Fayette (1023), Gilmer (180), Grant (267), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (246), Hancock (474), Hardy (181), Harrison (1,019), Jackson (636), Jefferson (1,093), Kanawha (5,024), Lewis (219), Lincoln (375), Logan (965), Marion (667), Marshall (961), Mason (309), McDowell (557), Mercer (1,163), Mineral (798), Mingo (889), Monongalia (2,948), Monroe (321), Morgan (226), Nicholas (291), Ohio (1,219), Pendleton (90), Pleasants (66), Pocahontas (89), Preston (420), Putnam (1,550), Raleigh (1,333), Randolph (599), Ritchie (107), Roane (144), Summers (242), Taylor (246), Tucker (98), Tyler (116), Upshur (410), Wayne (871), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (77), Wood (1,950), Wyoming (584).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Harts Galaxy, 1085 McClellan Highway, Harts, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, New Haven Fire Station (behind the station), 4 th Street, New Haven, WV

Street, New Haven, WV 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Mercer County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson First United Methodist Church, 2 nd Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Recreation Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Tyler County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wyoming County