WV reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, more than 200 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting seven additional COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the total to 237 deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 64-year old woman from Kanawha County, an 86-year old man from Kanawha County, a 95-year old woman from Mercer County, a 60-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 92-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 95-year old man from Randolph County, and a 71-year old woman from Lincoln County.

This morning, Mingo County health officials are also reporting the death of a 97-year-old woman, This has not yet been reflected in the state’s report as the state does not release the information until the paperwork has been fully processed.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, the state reports 203 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of 10,845 cases in West Virginia since the pandemic began. The total includes 2,266 active cases, 145 current hospitalizations and 8,342 recoveries.

The WV DHHR says the state has received 444,902 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19.

State health officials have also added more counties to the orange zone on the County Alert System. Monongalia, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Wayne, Mingo and Logan are listed as orange and Monroe remains in the red zone.

Confirmed cases by county include:

Barbour (34), Berkeley (812), Boone (145), Braxton (9), Brooke (97), Cabell (560), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (7), Fayette (369), Gilmer (20), Grant (142), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (123), Hardy (75), Harrison (280), Jackson (205), Jefferson (373), Kanawha (1,553), Lewis (34), Lincoln (122), Logan (503), Marion (221), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (323), Mineral (144), Mingo (262), Monongalia (1,259), Monroe (127), Morgan (38), Nicholas (53), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (307), Raleigh (377), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (269), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (313), Wyoming (68).

