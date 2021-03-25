WV reports slight rise in COVID-19 cases

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 433 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, March 25, a slight increase after several days of fewer than 400 cases being reported.

The new cases bring the state to 139,251 cases throughout the pandemic. The state is also seeing a rise in active cases with 5,695 reported this morning. Health officials say 219 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data for March 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting five additional West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,624 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old male from Fayette County, a 70-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Kanawha County, and a 44-year-old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia has received a total of 2,393,602 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.88% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.27%. A total of 130,932 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 280,181 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 455,374 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for March 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Jefferson County remains in red. While the map still indicates the level of COVID-19 spread per county, yesterday, Governor Jim Justice announced the map would no longer be used in regards to schools.

The map also lists Wayne, Mingo, Boone, Raleigh, Nicholas, Webster, Hardy and Berkeley counties in orange. Morgan, Wetzel, Braxton, Fayette, Kanawha and Putnam counties are in gold, while Logan, Lincoln, Jackson, Wood, Tyler, Doddridge, Harrison and Hampshire counties are yellow.

The remaining 32 of the state’s 55 counties are all in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,375), Boone (1,718), Braxton (828), Brooke (2,050), Cabell (8,260), Calhoun (240), Clay (386), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,912), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,159), Greenbrier (2,474), Hampshire (1,595), Hancock (2,617), Hardy (1,370), Harrison (5,081), Jackson (1,747), Jefferson (3,914), Kanawha (12,772), Lewis (1,087), Lincoln (1,339), Logan (2,917), Marion (3,872), Marshall (3,154), Mason (1,848), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,351), Mineral (2,623), Mingo (2,266), Monongalia (8,515), Monroe (1,007), Morgan (979), Nicholas (1,355), Ohio (3,782), Pendleton (647), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,687), Putnam (4,461), Raleigh (5,262), Randolph (2,446), Ritchie (638), Roane (511), Summers (719), Taylor (1,134), Tucker (514), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,761), Wayne (2,710), Webster (433), Wetzel (1,146), Wirt (367), Wood (7,378), Wyoming (1,803).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today Thursday, March 25 in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place , Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Ruby Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (Dining Hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Raleigh County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Webster County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)



For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.