WV reports three more COVID-19 deaths; Kanawha County drops to yellow

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say three more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the Mountain State to a total of 364 deaths since the pandemic began.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 72-year-old male from Cabell County.

The WV DHHR’s County Alert System map shows four counties – Harrison, Upshur, Boone and Mingo – in orange. Logan, Wayne Putnam, Nicholas, Doddridge and Berkeley counties are gold, while Morgan, Barbour, Randolph, Pleasants, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln and Wyoming are yellow. All other counties are listed as green.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, The WV DHHR is reporting 194 new cases of COVID-19. The state has reported a total of 16,936 cases of the virus with 4,330 active cases and 12,242 recoveries.

State health officials say they have received 599,040 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 2.75% and a cumulative percent positive of 2.76%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (109), Berkeley (1,118), Boone (259), Braxton (13), Brooke (123), Cabell (914), Calhoun (28), Clay (37), Doddridge (35), Fayette (662), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (155), Hardy (95), Harrison (464), Jackson (295), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,930), Lewis (41), Lincoln (189), Logan (664), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (149), McDowell (96), Mercer (449), Mineral (178), Mingo (410), Monongalia (2,115), Monroe (155), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (384), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (641), Raleigh (567), Randolph (280), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (147), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (127), Wayne (426), Webster (9), Wetzel (64), Wirt (12), Wood (384), Wyoming (130).

