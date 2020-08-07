WV reports three more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is reporting three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing West Virginia to 127 total deaths from the virus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 81-year old female from Pleasants County, a 66-year old male from Mingo County and a 73-year old male from Mingo County.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, the WV DHHR says the state has received 312,521 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 156 newly confirmed cases bringing the state to 7,433 total cases, 156 of which are probable. The total includes 1,796 active cases, 122 current hospitalizations, 5,510 recoveries and 127 deaths.
Confirmed cases per county, listed as case confirmed by lab test/probable case, include:
Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).
