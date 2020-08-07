WV reports three more COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is reporting three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing West Virginia to 127 total deaths from the virus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 81-year old female from Pleasants County, a 66-year old male from Mingo County and a 73-year old male from Mingo County.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, the WV DHHR says the state has received 312,521 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 156 newly confirmed cases bringing the state to 7,433 total cases, 156 of which are probable. The total includes 1,796 active cases, 122 current hospitalizations, 5,510 recoveries and 127 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as case confirmed by lab test/probable case, include:

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).

More Stories