WV reports three new COVID-19 deaths, fewer than 220 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say three more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. These deaths bring the state to 2,729 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, and a 63-year old male from Kanawha County.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of May 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also confirmed 211 new COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. May 10, 2021, bringing the state to a total of 156,617 cases since the pandemic began. The state has reported 1,216 variant cases throughout the Mountain State with 982 of those confirmed to be the U.K. Variant. Health officials say 226 of the variant cases are the California Variant, five are the South African Variant and three are the Brazilian Variant.

The state’s active cases have dropped below 7,000, currently reported at 6,983. Health officials say 246 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 78 are in the ICU and 34 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the state has received a total of 2,795,243 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.62% and a cumulative rate of 5.14%. A total of 146,905 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 810,232 people in the Mountain State have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and of those, 680,025 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, the state has adminstered 1,331,345 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

West Virginia County Alert System map as of May 10, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Wayne and Nicholas counties are both in red. Counties in orange include Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Wirt, Calhoun, Clay, Wetzel, Marshall, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

The map lists Jefferson, Morgan, Marion, Tyler, Pleasants, Roane, Gilmer, Braxton, Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Mingo, Logan and Lincoln counties in gold. Yellow counties on today’s map include Mercer, Kanawha, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Randolph and Hardy counties are in yellow. The remaining 22 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,334), Boone (2,014), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,674), Calhoun (325), Clay (498), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (843), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,791), Hampshire (1,804), Hancock (2,795), Hardy (1,520), Harrison (5,702), Jackson (2,110), Jefferson (4,600), Kanawha (14,900), Lewis (1,186), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,100), Marion (4,421), Marshall (3,436), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,808), Mineral (2,849), Mingo (2,562), Monongalia (9,181), Monroe (1,128), Morgan (1,170), Nicholas (1,681), Ohio (4,206), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (880), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,866), Putnam (5,132), Raleigh (6,742), Randolph (2,576), Ritchie (703), Roane (630), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (526), Tyler (712), Upshur (1,860), Wayne (3,086), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,329), Wirt (423), Wood (7,751), Wyoming (1,984).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Monongalia County Health Department NOROP, 75 Heart Field Road, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.