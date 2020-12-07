WV reports three new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,100 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State say three more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old female from Roane County, an 89-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 87-year-old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Dec. 7, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has reported 841 deaths since the pandemic began, 42 of which have been reported since Friday, Dec. 4.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, the WV DHHR reports 1,131 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,128 cases reported throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 19,691 cases remain active and 35,596 West Virginians have recovered from their illness.

The state says 610 West Virginians are hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 176 people in the ICU and 83 on ventilators.

County Alert System map Dec. 7, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 1,226,697 confirmatory lab tests for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.24% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 3.88%.

According to the County Alert System map, Wyoming, Boone, Mingo, Wayne, Mason, Wood, Wirt, Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire and Berkeley counties are red, while Cabell, Putnam, Jackson, Clay, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Marion, Barbour, Preston, Ohio, Hardy, Morgan and Jefferson counties are orange.

The map lists McDowell, Lincoln, Kanawha, Fayette, Roane, Calhoun, Webster, Doddridge, Harrison and Monongalia as gold. Eight counties are yellow and six counties are green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (520), Berkeley (3,932), Boone (728), Braxton (154), Brooke (826), Cabell (3,414), Calhoun (91), Clay (158), Doddridge (140), Fayette (1,268), Gilmer (221), Grant (500), Greenbrier (681), Hampshire (460), Hancock (996), Hardy (399), Harrison (1,726), Jackson (789), Jefferson (1,612), Kanawha (6,367), Lewis (283), Lincoln (483), Logan (1,152), Marion (1,083), Marshall (1,531), Mason (666), McDowell (691), Mercer (1,542), Mineral (1,629), Mingo (1,053), Monongalia (3,691), Monroe (427), Morgan (372), Nicholas (430), Ohio (1,822), Pendleton (137), Pleasants (129), Pocahontas (273), Preston (845), Putnam (2,280), Raleigh (1,805), Randolph (798), Ritchie (213), Roane (223), Summers (301), Taylor (438), Tucker (196), Tyler (182), Upshur (573), Wayne (1,198), Webster (88), Wetzel (476), Wirt (139), Wood (3,124), Wyoming (873).

Free COVID-19 testing will be available today at the following locations:

December 7, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hancock County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, JD Rockefeller VoTech (Auto Shop Area), 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1412 Firefighter Lane, Chattaroy, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be available Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties, according to the WV DHHR.