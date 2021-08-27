WV representative accused of using campaign funds for personal expenses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An investigation shows Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) allegedly spent funds flagged for his campaign on personal expenses including family vacations.

The investigation conducted by the Office of Congressional Ethics also showed he allegedly failed to properly report more than $40,000, however, the representative’s campaign says the OCE has said rejected many of the allegations.

According to an article published by the CQ Roll Call, the inquiry shows Mooney allegedly spent almost $3,500 through his campaign committee in West Virginia fast-food restaurants since 2017, which was the beginning of his second term.

However, Mark Harris, a campaign spokesman for Mooney, says Roll Call’s article did not explain the key aspects of the report, but rather focused on “inaccurate allegations” the campaign claims are false and that the funds were “legitimate expenses to local West Virginia businesses and says the OCE has stated those expenses are “perfectly allowed.”

“The Roll Call article fails to explain key aspects of the leaked Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) report and focuses on inaccurate allegations. Some of these allegations are demonstrably false and are legitimate expenses to local West Virginia businesses,” Harris said. “The OCE report specifically rejected many of the partisan allegations, which demonstrated these were perfectly allowed expenses. Prior to the OCE inquiry, Congressman Mooney adopted multiple new procedures, amended past reports to ensure their accuracy and hired a company to ensure full legal compliance and accurate reporting. Congressman Mooney is fully cooperating in this matter. The Congressman will clear up this issue and as always fight for the people of West Virginia and their conservative values.”

Reports show Mooney allegedly paid his campaign back more than $12,000 after the OCE began its investigation. The full House Ethics Committee, which consists of five Democrats and five Republicans, will recommend what, if any punishment Mooney will face.