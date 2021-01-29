WV school leaders seek partners for Summer Food Service Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Each year, the summer months pose a particular problem for low-income families. Feeding children who normally receive breakfast and lunch at school. The West Virginia Department of Education says it is now looking for partners to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

“Supporting summer feeding sites in your community is one of the most important things you can do to ensure no child goes hungry this summer,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Children require consistent, high-quality nutrition year-round as their young bodies and minds continue to develop. We want to make certain every child returns to the classroom in the fall ready to learn.”

Organizations that participate in the programs must be non-profit entities, according to the WVDE. Those may include schools, local governments, libraries, summer camps, youth sports programs, places of worship, police departments or fire stations. Those that are approved to join the effort are responsible for managing the sites and providing meals to children.

Any organizations interested in becoming a 2021 in summer sponser should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling (304) 558-3396. Summer sites will be announced in June 2021.