WV schools and CTE centers donate 65,000 protective items to frontline workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education says schools and career technical education centers are assisting in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by donating more than 65,000 protective items to healthcare workers and first responders. Along with supplies, which include personal protective equipment (PPE), 28 CTE centers have also made and donated 700 masks and 400 face shields thanks to their 3D printing and technical capabilities, the WVDE says.

The West Virginia Department of Education says the donations are in response to the national request from healthcare workers and first responders for more much-needed medical supplies and equipment to meet the crushing demand caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Schools donated boxes of unused PPE to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in an effort to assist first responders and health care workers on the frontline of the pandemic, according to the WVDE. In Greenbrier, Fayette, Kanawha and Lincoln counties, educators and volunteers have been using 3D printers to create masks for area hospitals. And both Berkeley County Schools and Jefferson County Schools donated 3D printers to the FASTENER Lab at Shepherd University to help produce protective face shields for health care workers. Several CTEs plan to increase production of masks and face shields in the coming days and weeks, the WVDE says.

“The education community continues to step up to the challenges of this unprecedented pandemic,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch says. “Not only are our teachers, instructors, administrators, service personnel and county staff working to ensure the educational and nutritional needs of our children are met, they are also giving their time to assisting the brave men and women fighting this disease on the frontline.”

CTE centers in more than 30 counties have also shown their support by donating large quantities of high-demand items to area hospitals and first responders, including critical items such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, isolation gowns, eye protection equipment, plastic gloves and the much needed N95 masks that are in demand around the country.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories