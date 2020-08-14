WV schools to be guided by color-coded COVID-19 maps

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At his Friday COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice explained a new color-coding system to allow school districts to reopen.

While the official map is not done yet, it would look similar to this one, using the colors green, yellow, orange and red.

If a county is green, schools can hold in-person classes, online learning, or both. And all extra activities including sports are allowed. Then there is the other extreme.

“If we go red, at any point in time, at that point in time, the school’s shut down, the sports are shut down in their entirety,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

Levels of yellow and orange, suggest caution, and some activities may have to be curtailed. For example, high school football games would be cancelled, but practices could continue.

Already some, in the legislature are critical that they had no input.

“We should have been involved with the Legislature from day one. We could have had Education Committee meetings from day one, so that we could have had all the information available to us to make the appropriate decisions. And here we are scrambling because the governor is trying to run that state right now as if he’s the king,” said Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio County.

Meanwhile health leaders leaders say they will be able to act quickly if a child or staff members tests positive.

“If a child does have COVID-19 while they are at school, the school will notify the local health department as well as the parents,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

The student would then be quarantined and contact tracing would begin to pinpoint any spread of infection. As for the color-coded maps, they will be embedded in the online dashboard from the State Department of Health, so the public has access and can make informed decisions.

“The maps will be updated every Saturday night and the colors for each individual county will be the guideline on what types of educational activity may take place for the next seven days,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

