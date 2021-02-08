WV seeks partners for summer child nutrition program

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for organizations to help feed children and provide supervised activities during the summer.
County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit groups can participate in the federal Summer Food Service Program. It ensures that children in lower-income areas continue to receive free meals.
The department said 785 sites provided summer meals to kids last year.
This year’s sites will be announced in June. Organizations interested in participating can contact the state Office of Child Nutrition.
