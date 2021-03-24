WV sees small rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting a small rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the Mountain State.

Health officials say 212 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Hospitalizations last reached 200 on March 4. The numbers of patients in the ICU and on ventilators have both risen to 73 and 23, respectively.

WV COVID-19 data for March 24, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 389 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 138,818 cases throughout the pandemic. The state says 5,581 cases remain active.

Health officials say six more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old male from Cabell County, a 69-year-old male from Barbour County, an 80-year-old male from Harrison County, a 56-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 53-year-old male from Monroe County.

The state has received a total of 2,382,655 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.01% and 5.28%. A total of 130,290 West Virginians have now recovered from the virus.

A total of 273,061 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 448,808 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. People in the Mountain State can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for March 24. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, Jefferson County remains in red. Orange counties include Berkeley, Hardy, Webster, Nicholas, Raleigh, Boone and Wayne counties.

The map lists Mingo, Lincoln, Putnam, Fayette, Wetzel and Morgan counties in gold. Logan, Kanawha, Jackson, Wood, Tyler, Doddridge, Harrison and Braxton counties are yellow, and the remaining 33 of the state’s 55 counties

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,329), Boone (1,712), Braxton (824), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,246), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (509), Fayette (2,901), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,468), Hampshire (1,591), Hancock (2,613), Hardy (1,355), Harrison (5,072), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,884), Kanawha (12,706), Lewis (1,080), Lincoln (1,336), Logan (2,912), Marion (3,862), Marshall (3,153), Mason (1,843), McDowell (1,405), Mercer (4,344), Mineral (2,621), Mingo (2,261), Monongalia (8,494), Monroe (1,004), Morgan (975), Nicholas (1,348), Ohio (3,774), Pendleton (643), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (609), Preston (2,675), Putnam (4,450), Raleigh (5,232), Randolph (2,443), Ritchie (636), Roane (511), Summers (718), Taylor (1,132), Tucker (513), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,754), Wayne (2,705), Webster (426), Wetzel (1,141), Wirt (367), Wood (7,359), Wyoming (1,800).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

March 24

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road (parking lot), West Union, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wetzel/Tyler Counties

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, is available on the WV DHHR website.