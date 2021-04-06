Countdown to Tax Day
WV Senate delays budget, personal income tax votes

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Senate delayed two critical final votes on Tuesday morning—one regarding the next state budget and the other to reduce or eliminate the personal income tax.

Parts of the $4.5 billion spending plan have been controversial. The House of Delegates voted to cut funding for West Virginia University by $18 million and Marshall University by $10 million. Restoration of that funding has bipartisan support.

Some of this will be affected by the proposed bills to phase out or eliminate the personal income tax.

The Senate budget vote is now set for Wednesday, April 7, the day on which they will also vote on a modified version of the personal income tax proposal following a summit with the governor and leaders of the Senate and House of Delegates on Monday.

