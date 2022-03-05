CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would ban abortions based solely on a prenatal diagnosis of a disability, including Down syndrome.

The bill, approved on a 28-5 vote, makes exceptions for medical emergencies or if a fetus would not survive outside of the womb. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

Marshall County Republican Mike Maroney, who is a radiologist and chairs the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, said he sees ultrasounds up to 500 times a year. Under the bill, he said the abortion cannot be performed if a woman tells the physician that it’s based on a disability.

The key might be whether the physician is told anything.

Maroney was questioned by Harrison County Democrat Mike Romano, who said: “As long as the woman keeps her mouth shut, the physician’s in the clear.”

“That’s the way I read it,” Maroney said.

Marion County Democrat Mike Caputo then repeated the exchange between Romano and Maroney just to understand it for himself.

“What I got out of that was, when a woman is probably facing the most difficult, trying, troubling time that she has ever faced in her life, if she wants to terminate this pregnancy, she has to lie,” Caputo said. “If that child is disabled, and that’s the reason her and her significant other want to terminate, they can’t disclose that. Maybe I misinterpreted what I heard, but that’s what I heard, that they would have to lie.”