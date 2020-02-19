WV Senate passes ‘Born Alive’ bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate unanimously approved the amended, “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” The bill will now go to Gov. Justice who pledged to sign it.
In a press release, Justice previously said when the bill reaches his desk, he will “proudly sign the bill into law so that innocent babies who survive an abortion are protected and to ensure they receive lifesaving care.”
“It is a great day when West Virginians of all political stripes come together to protect innocent human life and make our state a more compassionate place,” he said. “This week we will have just that opportunity.”
The Born-Alive Bill, which passed the house by a 93-5 margin on January 15, will require the same degree of medical care to be provided to any baby surviving an abortion as any child born alive at the same gestational age. Proponents of the bill said they believe the state needs the legislation due to current federal policy insufficiently protecting babies born alive following an attempted abortion.
