WV Senate passes first of two unemployment reform bills

UPDATE: (1 P.M. Feb. 8, 2022) – The West Virginia Senate has passed the first of two bills to reform the state’s unemployment benefits.

This bill allows West Virginians to get part-time jobs with no penalty to full unemployment insurance benefits.

BREAKING… WV Senate passed first of two bills to reform unemployment benefits. This bill allows part-time jobs with no penalty to full UI benefits. ⁦@WOWK13News⁩ ⁦@WVTonight⁩ pic.twitter.com/RmlPKYvLq7 — Mark Curtis (@MarkCurtisWOWK) February 8, 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is on the verge of making major changes to how long people can collect unemployment benefits after a lot of people chose not to go back to work after they were laid off at the beginning of the pandemic.

If a bill in the Senate passes, with unemployment as high as 9%, people would get a maximum of 20-weeks of unemployment checks, down from 26-weeks. If unemployment is low, people might only get 12-weeks of benefits, as an incentive to find jobs.

Even if you can only find part-time work, you can still collect benefits.

“A person receiving unemployment benefits will be allowed, for the first time ever, to undertake part-time work and not forfeit his unemployment benefits. In other words, you can get both,” said State Sen. Craig Blair, (R) Morgan, Judiciary Chairman.

“Unemployment benefits are for folks who got laid-off through no fault of their own. You know there are folks who’ve been out there working 20-years or more. What happens if their mine gets shut down, or their factory gets shut down? What are they going to do? If this bill goes through, that safety net will be cut for them,” said George Capel, WV Building & Construction Trades.

Labor unions are opposed to the unemployment benefit changes.

There will be opportunities to offer amendments, but the final vote is scheduled for tomorrow.