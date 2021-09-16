WV Senators react to breakthrough COVID-19 case in Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A breakthrough COVID-19 case has been reported among West Virginia senators.

The news comes as the Republican Senate Caucus attempts to fight federal vaccine mandates and in-person interim committee meetings at the Capitol continue.

The news that Senator Dave Sypolt (R-Preston) contracted COVID-19 although he is reportedly vaccinated, was first reported on MetroNews.

His Republican senator colleagues all wish him well, but say the news has not changed their outlooks.

One day before, on Tuesday, the Republican Senate Caucus held a press conference denouncing federal vaccine mandates.

“I’m calling on Patrick Morrissey, our AG, as well as our Governor to push back on our federal government,” said Senate President Craig Blair.

Republican senators Patricia Rucker, Michael Azinger, and Chandler Swope were all present at the Capitol Tuesday.

“No, I’m not concerned. Our exposure to each other during these sessions was no different than in everyday life,” said Sen. Swope.

“This virus is not going to disappear between now and tomorrow; I know that every time I leave my home there’s a possibility that I can catch it,” said Sen. Rucker.

Senator Azinger (R-Wood) says the virus is going to do what viruses do.

“You had some COVID cases during session when everyone was wearing a mask — except for me and a couple others,” he said.

All three say they’re willing to risk contracting COVID-19 because as Azinger puts it, someone has to do the work of the people for West Virginia.

For now, their focus is to push back against vaccine mandates, federally and locally.

“Clearly, being vaccinated doesn’t mean you won’t catch COVID, clearly it is possible that anyone who has COVID could transmit the virus, most of the folks at the Capitol are vaccinated,” said Rucker.

13 News reached out to Senator Sypolt but did not hear back.

