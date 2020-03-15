WV Senior Centers share meal, services update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services, providers of senior services, continue to monitor the ever-changing Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the state’s senior population.

In the days and months ahead, the WVDSCS will work with state and federal agencies in order to provide senior citizens meals and in-home services.

“Because so many seniors rely on us, at the present time, providers are continuing to offer services on a normal basis until the situation warrants otherwise,” President of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services William Carpenter said. “Many of the county meal providers throughout West Virginia have or are in the process of purchasing additional shelf-stable meals to offer seniors in the event it would become necessary to close senior centers. Providers are also contacting in-home patients in order to update them on the current situation.”

If any senior citizen in West Virginia should have questions regarding meals or in-home services, they can call their local provider for assistance. Below is a list of links to various local, state and federal agencies.

List of Senior Providers by County:

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories