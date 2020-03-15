WV Senior Centers share meal, services update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services, providers of senior services, continue to monitor the ever-changing Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the state’s senior population.
In the days and months ahead, the WVDSCS will work with state and federal agencies in order to provide senior citizens meals and in-home services.
“Because so many seniors rely on us, at the present time, providers are continuing to offer services on a normal basis until the situation warrants otherwise,” President of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services William Carpenter said. “Many of the county meal providers throughout West Virginia have or are in the process of purchasing additional shelf-stable meals to offer seniors in the event it would become necessary to close senior centers. Providers are also contacting in-home patients in order to update them on the current situation.”
If any senior citizen in West Virginia should have questions regarding meals or in-home services, they can call their local provider for assistance. Below is a list of links to various local, state and federal agencies.
- The Provider members of the West Virginia Directors of Senior & Community Services
- WV Department of Health and Human Services
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Food and Drug Administration
- U.S. Department of State
- Federal Trade Commission Consumer Information
- Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities
- World Health Organization – Covid-19 Information
- US Senator Joe Manchin
List of Senior Providers by County:
- Barbour County Senior Center, Inc., P.O. Box 146 (47 Church St.), Philippi, WV 26416 Telephone: 304-457-4545, Fax: 304-457-2017, Email: bcsc@bcscwv.org
- Berkeley Senior Services, 217 North High St., Martinsburg, WV 25401 Telephone: 304-263-8873, Fax: 304-263-6598, Email: amy@berkeleyseniorservices.org
- Bi-County Nutrition (Doddridge and Harrison nutrition), 416 1/2 Ohio Ave., Nutter Fort, WV 26301, Telephone: 304-622-4075, Fax: 304-622-4675, Email: bicountyseniors@gmail.com
- Boone County Community Organization, P.O. Box 247 (347 Kenmore Drive, Suite 1-A), Madison, WV 25130, Telephone: 304-369-0451; 304-369-2750, Fax: 304-369-1383 Email: bcco.gwilliams@suddenlinkmail.com
- Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, Inc. 23 Senior Center Drive, Sutton, WV 26601 Telephone: 304-765-4090; 304-765-4091; 304-765-4092; 888-654-9321, Fax: 304-765-4095 Email: dirbcscc@frontier.com
- Brooke County Committee on Aging (also nutrition provider for Hancock), 948 Main St., Follansbee, WV 26037, Telephone: 304-527-3410, Fax: 304-527-4278, Email: akocher948@aol.com
- Cabell County Community Services Organization, Inc., 724 10th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, Telephone: 304-529-4952, Fax: 304-525-2061, Email: cholley@cccso.com
- Calhoun County Committee on Aging, Inc., P.O. Box 619 (105 Market St.), Grantsville, WV 26147, Telephone: 304-354-7017, Fax: 304-354-6859, Email: rpoling@cccoa-wv.org
- Clay Senior and Community Services, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition), P.O. Box 455 (174 Main St.), Clay, WV 25043, Telephone: 304-587-2468, Fax 304-587-2856, Email: claysenior@frontier.com
- Doddridge County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition), P.O. Box 432 (417 West Main St.), West Union, WV 26456, Telephone: 304-873-2061, Fax 304-873-1769, Email: dcscoffice@gmail.com
- Fayette County Office (administered by Putnam Aging Services), P.O. Box 770 (108 Lewis St.), Oak Hill, WV 25901, Telephone: 304-465-8484, Fax: 304-465-8607, Email: jzamiela@putnamaging.com
- Council of Senior Citizens of Gilmer County, Inc., 720 North Lewis St., Glenville, WV 26351, Telephone: 304-462-5761, Fax: 304-462-8239, Email: gilmerseniors@yahoo.com
- Grant County Commission on Aging Family Services, 111 Virginia Ave., Petersburg, WV 26847, Telephone: 304-257-1666, Fax: 304-257-9145, Email: gccoafs@frontier.com
- Greenbrier County Committee on Aging, P.O. Box 556 (1003 Greenbrier St.), Rupert, WV 25984, Telephone: 304-392-5138, Fax: 304-392-5969, Email: gcca@suddenlinkmail.com
- Hampshire County Committee on Aging, P.O. Box 41 (24781 Northwestern Pike), Romney, WV 26757, Telephone: 304-822-4097 (TDD); 304-822-4030; 304-822-4499, Fax: 304-822-7322, Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
- Hancock County Senior Services (IIIB only, no nutrition), 647 Gas Valley Road New Cumberland, WV 26047-1284, Telephone: 304-564-3801, Fax: 304-387-2693, Email: bwolanski@hancocksrsvs.org
- Hardy County Committee on Aging, P.O. Box 632 (409 Spring Ave.), Moorefield, WV 26836, Telephone: 304-530-2256; 888-538-2256, Fax: 304-530-6989, Email: hccoa1@hardynet.com
- Harrison County Senior Citizens, Inc. (IIIB only, no nutrition) 500 West Main St., Clarksburg, WV 26301 Telephone: 304-623-6795, Fax: 304-623-6798, Email: director@harrisoncountyseniorcenter.org
- Jackson County Commission on Aging, Inc., P.O. Box 617 (217 South Court St.), Ripley, WV 25271, Telephone: 304-372-2406, Fax: 304-372-9243, Email: JCCOA.cengle@gmail.com
- Jefferson County Council on Aging, 103 West 5th Ave., Ranson, WV 25438, Telephone: 304-725-4044, Fax: 304-725-9500, Email: jccoadirector@frontiernet.net
- Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 2428 Kanawha Blvd., East Charleston, WV 25311, Telephone: 304-348-0707, Fax: 304-348-6432, Email: pjustice@kvss.org
- Lewis County Senior Citizens Center, Inc., 171 West 2nd St., Weston, WV 26452, Telephone: 304-269-5738; 1-800-695-4594, Fax: 304-269-7329, Email: mills.dinah@aol.com
- Lincoln County Opportunity Co., Inc., 360 Main St., Hamlin, WV 25523, Telephone: 304-824-3448, Fax: 304-824-7662, Email: williamcarpenter@lcocinc.com
- Pride Community Services, Inc. (Logan County), P.O. Box 1346 (699 Stratton St.), Logan, WV 25601, Telephone: 304-752-6868, Fax: 304-752-1047, Email: kathy.ooten@loganpride.com; lisha.whitt@loganpride.com
- Marion County Senior Citizens, Inc., 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554, Telephone: 304-366-8779, Fax: 304-366-3186, Email: debbie@marionseniors.org
- Marshall County Committee on Aging (IIIB only, no nutrition), 805 5th St., Moundsville, WV 26041, Telephone: 304-845-8200, Fax: 304-845-8239, Email: jhoward@swave.net
- Mason County Action Group, Inc., 101 2nd St., Point Pleasant, WV 25550, Telephone: 304-675-2369, Fax: 304-675-2069, Email: masonseniors@aol.com
- McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Stewart St. Welch, WV 24801, Telephone: 304-436-6588, Fax: 304-436-2006, Email: donald@mcdowellcoa.org
- CASE WV Aging Program (Mercer County), P.O. Box 1507 (Main Office – 600 Trent St.), Princeton, WV 24740, Telephone: 304-425-7111, Fax: 304-487-8801, Email: mturner@casewv.org, amckinney@casewv.org, Executive Offices: 355 Bluefield Ave., Bluefield, WV 24701, Email: jvaleyko@casewv.org
- Aging and Family Services of Mineral County, Inc., 875 South Mineral St., Keyser, WV 26726-3127, Telephone: 304-788-5467, Fax: 304-788-6363, Email: smallery@wvaging.com
- Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Mingo County), P.O. Box 1406 (1626 W. Third Ave.), Williamson, WV 25661, Telephone: 304-235-1701, Fax: 304-235-1706, Email: tsalmons@coalfieldcap.org
- Senior Monongalians, Inc., P.O. Box 653 (5000 Greenbag Road, Suite 7, Mountaineer Mall), Morgantown, WV 26507-0653, Telephone: 304-296-9812, Fax: 304-296-3917, Email: cliddle@seniormons.org
- Monroe County Council on Aging, P.O. Box 149 (Route 219), Lindside, WV 24951, Telephone: 304-753-4384, Fax: 866-247-7077, Mary Najar, Appalachian AAA, Contact Person Telephone: 304-425-1147, Email: marynajar@citlink.net
- Senior Life Services of Morgan County 106 Sandmine Road, Suite 1, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, Telephone: 304-258-3096, Fax: 304-258-3190, Email: slsmc1@hotmail.com; tammy_kees@yahoo.com
- Nicholas Community Action Partnership, Inc., 1205 Broad St., Summersville, WV 26651, Telephone: 304-872-1162, Fax: 304-872-5796, Email: awilliams@ncapwv.org
- Family Service – Upper Ohio Valley (also nutrition in Marshall), 2200 Main St., 1st Floor Wheeling, WV 26003, Telephone: 304-233-2350, Fax: 304-233-7237, Email: pcalvert@fsuov.com
- Pendleton Senior and Family Services, Inc., P.O. Box 9 (231 Mill Road), Franklin, WV 26807, Telephone: 304-358-2421, Fax: 304-358-2422, Email: jlantz@psfsi.org
- Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center (IIIB, no nutrition), 209 2nd St., St. Marys, WV 26170, Telephone: 304-684-9243, Fax: 304-684-9382, Email: pcscjr@frontier.com
- Pleasants Senior Nutrition (nutrition only), P.O. Box 576 (219 2nd St.), St. Marys, WV 26170, Telephone: 304-684-9319, Fax: 304-684-7697, Email: pcseniornutrition@suddenlinkmail.com
- Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Inc., 20626 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV 24954, Telephone: 304-799-6337, Fax: 304-799-4972, Email: pocahontascoseniors@gmail.com
- Preston County Senior Citizens, Inc., P.O. Box 10 (108 Senior Center Drive), Kingwood, WV 26537, Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556, Fax: 304-329-2584, Email: prestonseniors@atlanticbb.net
- Putnam Aging Program, Inc. (also nutrition in Clay and Fayette), 2558 Winfield Road St., Albans, WV 25177-1554, Telephone: 304-755-2385, Fax: 304-755-2389, Email: jsutherland@putnamaging.com
- Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801-5917, Telephone: 304-255-1397, Fax: 304-252-9360; 304-255-2881, Email: rccoa@raleighseniors.org, tammy_trent@raleighseniors.org
- The Committee on Aging for Randolph County, Inc., P.O. Box 727 (5th Street & Railroad Avenue), Elkins, WV 26241, Telephone: 304-636-4747, Fax: 304-637-4991, Email: lward@rcscwv.org
- Ritchie County Integrated Family Services, P.O. Box 195 (521 South Court St.), Harrisville, WV 26362, Telephone: 304-643-4941, Fax: 304-643-4936, Email: csummers@zoominternet.net
- Roane County Committee on Aging, Inc., 811 Madison Ave., Spencer, WV 25276, Telephone: 304-927-1997, Fax: 304-927-2273, Email: jhaverty@rccoawv.org
- Summers County Council on Aging, 120 2nd Ave., Hinton, WV 25951, Telephone: 304-466-4019, Fax: 304-466-1890, Email: lin.goins@summersseniors.com
- Taylor County Senior Citizens, Inc., 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354-7711, Telephone: 304-265-4555, Fax: 304-265-6083, Email: taylorcsces@aol.com
- Tucker County Senior Citizens, Inc., 217 Senior Lane Parsons, WV 26287, Telephone: 304-478-2423, Fax: 304-478-4828, Email: sully0818@yahoo.com
- Council of Senior Tyler Countians, Inc., P.O. Box 68 (504 Cherry St.), Middlebourne, WV 26149, Telephone: 304-758-4919, Fax: 304-758-4680, Email: amy.cstcwv@frontier.com
- Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, Inc., 28 North Kanawha St., Buckhannon, WV 26201, Telephone: 304-472-0528, Fax: 304-472-6424, Email: scampbell@upwvsc.org
- Superior Senior Care (Wayne County), 360 Main St., Hamlin, WV 25523, Telephone: 304-824-3448, Fax: 304-824-7662, Email: lcoc@zoominternet.net
- Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens, 148 Court Square, Webster Springs, WV 26288, Telephone: 304-847-5252, Fax: 304-847-7182, Email: webcosencitz@frontiernet.net
- Wetzel County Committee on Aging (IIIB), 145 Paducah Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155, Telephone: 304-455-3220, Fax: 304-455-0280, Email: wetzelccoa@suddenlinkmail.com
- Wirt County Committee on Aging, Inc., P.O. Box 370 (74 Senior Circle), Elizabeth, WV 26143, Telephone: 304-275-3158, Fax: 304-275-4631, Email: wccoa@suddenlinkmail.com
- Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc., 914 Market St., Suite 106, Parkersburg, WV 26101, Telephone: 304-485-6748, Fax: 304-485-8755, Email: kgoedel@wcscwv.org
- Council on Aging (Wyoming County), P.O. Box 458 (695 Mountaineer Highway), Mullens, WV 25882, Telephone: 304-294-8800; 800-499-4080, Fax: 304-294-8803, Email: gibsonj@wccoa.com
