WV positivity rate above 3% for first time since April, three counties now in the red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s cumulative percent positive rate is above 3% for the first time since April.

The Mountain State’s cumulative percent positive rate is currently 3.01%. The rate has not been above 3% since April 24, when the rate was listed at 3.54% before dropping to 2.99% on April 25. At that time, the state was still under Gov. Jim Justice’s Stay at Home order, and many businesses and activities across the state were shut down. Justice said in April, getting and staying below that 3% mark would be what it took to slowly begin reopening the state.

State health officials are also reporting the Mountain state’s highest number of active COVID-19 cases this morning, with 6,135 West Virginians currently fighting the virus and three counties now red on the state’s County Alert System.

Of those active cases, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 280 people are in the hospital, 93 are in the ICU and 31 are on a ventilator.

The WV DHHR says seven more people in the Mountain State have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 487.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year-old female from Cabell County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old male from Wood County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, an 82-year-old male from Putnam County, and a 77-year-old male from Jefferson County.

Mingo, Mineral and Marshall Counties are now red on the County Alert System. Ohio, Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Lincoln, Wyoming, Hampshire and Berkeley counties are orange, while the map lists Wetzel, Pleasants, Wirt, Lewis, Randolph, Monroe, and Jefferson as gold. All other counties are green or yellow on the map.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, the WV DHHR confirmed 540 new COVID-19 cases, the state’s second-highest daily total after reporting 560 new cases yesterday, Thursday. Sept. 5.

Thursday broke the record number of cases set Friday, Oct. 30, also marking the second day in one week where the state had reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic began, West Virginia has reported 27,087 total cases of the virus.

The state has received 824,644 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 4.48%. 20,465 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (202), Berkeley (1,837), Boone (443), Braxton (84), Brooke (273), Cabell (1,710), Calhoun (37), Clay (72), Doddridge (77), Fayette (833), Gilmer (87), Grant (203), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (171), Hancock (261), Hardy (114), Harrison (718), Jackson (451), Jefferson (690), Kanawha (4,029), Lewis (135), Lincoln (291), Logan (832), Marion (450), Marshall (536), Mason (192), McDowell (159), Mercer (871), Mineral (302), Mingo (720), Monongalia (2,447), Monroe (275), Morgan (171), Nicholas (204), Ohio (735), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (76), Preston (252), Putnam (1,092), Raleigh (927), Randolph (460), Ritchie (69), Roane (117), Summers (166), Taylor (182), Tucker (70), Tyler (71), Upshur (295), Wayne (662), Webster (39), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (911), Wyoming (405).

