WV sets record one-day record: 220 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is reporting its highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases with more than 200 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 64 new cases this evening in addition to 156 new cases reported at 10 a.m. this morning, bringing the state’s one-day total to 220.

As of 5 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 283,848 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 6,642 total cases, 140 of which are probable. The total includes 1,711 active cases, 108 current hospitalizations, 4,815 recoveries and 116 deaths.

Confirmed cases by county include (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case):

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (623/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (306/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (126/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (67/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (73/0), Hancock (93/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (182/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (283/5), Kanawha (785/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (61/0), Logan (133/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (138/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (119/2), Monongalia (880/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (248/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (99/23), Putnam (158/1), Raleigh (166/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (222/11), Wyoming (20/0).

