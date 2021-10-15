Good News with 13
West Virginia state bass fishing championship kicks off in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Anglers from all different states are starting their engines on the Kanawha River this weekend for the bass fishing state championship.

“It’s big…this is the epitome. Bass Nation West Virginia is the largest bass fishing organization in West Virginia,” said Ken Hackworth, the President of Bass Nation of West Virginia.

This tournament is for amateur anglers who worked hard all year to qualify for this main event. Competitors say they are ready for anything this weekend.

“I’m bringing the rain gear. I’ve fished in those downpours many times so I’m pretty prepared for that,” said Tina Legg a competitor in the competition.

120 anglers are making their casts in the Kanawha River this weekend for their chance to reel in a trophy bass.

Tina Legg is one of those anglers making her cast in the tournament. She just so happens to be the only female angler who qualified. Legg hopes she can be an inspiration to other women.

“I have found the one thing that we have in common is the passion for bass fishing and the great outdoors. And I always have to remember every time I cast my rod, that fish has no idea what gender just threw it,” said Legg.

The official bass tournament brings a large economic impact to the Kanawha Valley.

“You have 120 anglers that are here for at least three to four days. Practicing before the three-day tournament, going to convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants, lodging. We have an effect,” said Hackworth.

The winners of this tournament will move on to the national stage in Alabama later this year.

