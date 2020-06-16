WV State Fair board reviewing future of fair in Greenbrier County, a COVID-19 hotspot

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – After a COVID-19 outbreak in Greenbrier County, State Fair of West Virginia administrators are meeting on June 16, 2020, to discuss the status of the State Fair.

Kelly Collins chief executive officer for the State Fair of West Virginia said:

“State Fair of West Virginia Officials are aware of the current outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Greenbrier County and are working with local and state officials to make modifications accordingly. When we sat down to make plans to move forward with the 2020 event, part of the decision was that our plan would be fluid if major changes occurred with COVID-19. Announcements will be made in the coming days.” Kelly Collins

Last week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia State Fair Board announced the event would continue despite the pandemic. The fair board has been working on guidelines for fairgoers’ safety including recommending masks and making plans for social distancing.

The West Virginia State Fair is scheduled for August 13-22.

