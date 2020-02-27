WV State Fire Marshal asking public for information in Williamson fires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for information from the public that could help investigators determine the cause of fires that destroyed two buildings in Williamson on the same day.

The Williamson Health and Wellness Center on East Second Avenue and the Williamson Gun and Archery Shop next door were the scene of two separate fires early on Feb. 10, according to a press release from the state fire marshal. The first fire occurred around 1 a.m. at the Health and Wellness Center. While fighting this fire, crews discovered the gun store had been broken into and items from it removed, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The second fire happened a few hours later, around 5:30 a.m. Crews arriving at this scene encountered a heavier fire than earlier, with flames shooting though the roof.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined at this time and is still under investigation. The WVSFMO has been working with the Williamson Police Department in the investigation.

The WVSFMO is asking anyone with information to contact the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473. There is up to a $5,000 reward for any information that that leads to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.

