WV State Museum announces reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Museum in the Culture Center of the State Capitol Complex in Charleston, will reopen its doors to visitors on Tuesday, July 7.

Officials say the museum will operate under normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a maximum occupancy of 52 people in the museum at a time.

Visitors will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines at all times, and museum staff will wear face coverings and follow special cleaning guidelines in accordance with best practices from the WV DHHR and CDC, according to museum officials. All visitors to the museum are encouraged to wear a face-covering as well and will have their temperature taken upon entry. All visitors will also be asked to fill out the West Virginia State Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form.

Museum officials say the West Virginia State Museum Gift Shop also will open on July 7 and resume normal business hours. The shop is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories