WV State Police issue Silver Alert for missing man

TUCKER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) West Virginia State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Reed Franklin, 89, out of Tucker County. Metro 911 officials say Franklin is reported to have dementia. He was last seen in Grafton on Rt 119.
Franklin was driving a 2004 Blue Dodge Dakota with the license plate number ND8545. Anyone with information regarding this search is asked to contact their local 911.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
