WV State Police monitor Charleston’s state capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With just three days until president-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, protests are planned in all 50 states across the U.S. at the state capitols.

Neighboring states, like Kentucky and Ohio, started increased security measures earlier last week, while West Virginia started today.

West Virginia state police are now out monitoring Charleston’s state capitol ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.

Yesterday there was no visible increased security here at the capitol, but today officers are riding around making sure there is no suspicious activity. Officers are placed at each four corners of the capitol.

Kanawha County Democrat Del. Mike Pushkin says it is unfortunate things have come to this.

“We’re living in unprecedented times. We have a sitting President of the United States who has been refusing to accept the results of an election,” Del. Pushkin said.

People in nearby states, like Kentucky and Ohio, protested at their state capitols today. Many people were armed.

“I think that all 50 state capitols have been under a higher security and I think it’s better to air on the side of caution,” Del. Pushkin said.

Del. Pushkin says he has never felt he was in harm’s way at the capitol, but respects everyone’s first amendment rights.

“I think that you know that we all have the right to peaceful assembly. It’s when that turns into a riot or destruction of property or unlawfully entering, that’s when it’s a crime,” Del. Pushkin said.

We did reach out to some republican delegates, but not hear back from them.

Protests are planned until Wednesday. We will bring you the latest updates when we have them.

