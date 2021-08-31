WV State Police on lookout for man suspected of Lewis County murder

WESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of murder.

Jason Lee Lunsford

According to the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, around 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 29, Jason Lee Lunsford, 40; allegedly murdered Richard Slaughter, 62, of Lewis County, on Dry Fork Road in Weston.

A warrant for the charge of first-degree murder has been issued against Lunsford, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

Lunsford is described as a 40-year-old man, 5’ 7” tall, with brown eyes and dark hair.

Officials urge individuals to not approach Lunsford, and instead to contact their local 911 communications center or state police detachment with information on his whereabouts.