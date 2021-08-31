Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

WV State Police on lookout for man suspected of Lewis County murder

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of murder.

Jason Lee Lunsford

According to the Lewis County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, around 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 29, Jason Lee Lunsford, 40; allegedly murdered Richard Slaughter, 62, of Lewis County, on Dry Fork Road in Weston.

A warrant for the charge of first-degree murder has been issued against Lunsford, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

Lunsford is described as a 40-year-old man, 5’ 7” tall, with brown eyes and dark hair.

Officials urge individuals to not approach Lunsford, and instead to contact their local 911 communications center or state police detachment with information on his whereabouts.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS