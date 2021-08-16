WV State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police have scheduled a sobriety checkpoint Friday, Aug. 20 on WV Route 61 near Marmet in Kanawha County.

The checkpoint will begin around 6 p.m. Friday and last until midnight. The WVSP says the checkpoint has been planned in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention in an effort to deter impaired drivers. They say another goal is to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The WVSP says the public can also help keep the roads safe by reporting impaired drivers.