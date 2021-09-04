WV State Police search for missing mother and daughter

According to WVSP, Brenda Curry, 86, and her daughter, Wanda McClung, 56, left Cross Lanes around 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, traveling to Ritchie County to pick up her grandchild. The last available cellphone data shows they were in Jackson County around 1 p.m. that same day. (Photos Courtesy: WV State Police)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a mother and daughter reported missing from Kanawha County.

According to WVSP, Brenda Curry, 86, and her daughter, Wanda McClung, 56, left Cross Lanes around 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, traveling to Ritchie County to pick up her grandchild. The last available cellphone data shows they were in Jackson County around 1 p.m. that same day.

Troopers say they were traveling in a green 2014 Chevy Cruz with the West Virginia registration plate 8XC239.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Charleston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police or local law enforcement at 304-558-7777.