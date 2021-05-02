WV State Police, Transportation Dept. work to ticket speeders in Barboursville

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) are planning a week-long speed enforcement event in the Barboursville work zone. This is an attempt to stop cars and issue tickets for speeding.

State Police and chase cars will be in the area eight hours each day targeting speeders.



WVDOT has clocked drivers traveling as fast as 108 mph in interstate work zones, where the speed limit is set at 55 mph.