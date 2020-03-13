WV state superintendent recommends canceling extracurricular actiivities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch says he “strongly recommends” all school extracurricular activities be canceled starting Monday, March 16. He says the decision comes upon the guidance of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state medical officials due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Burch says this does not include student care programs like 21st Century Learning & child nutrition programs.

Upon guidance from @WVGovernor & state medical officials, Superintendent Burch strongly recommends all school extracurricular activities be canceled starting 3-16-2020. This does not include student care programs like 21st Century Learning & child nutrition programs. — WV Dept of Education (@WVeducation) March 13, 2020

At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories