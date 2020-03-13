Live Now
LIVE: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds briefing for COVID-19 preparedness, response
Coronavirus Updates

WV state superintendent recommends canceling extracurricular actiivities

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch says he “strongly recommends” all school extracurricular activities be canceled starting Monday, March 16. He says the decision comes upon the guidance of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state medical officials due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Burch says this does not include student care programs like 21st Century Learning & child nutrition programs.

At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events