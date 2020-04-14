WV State Treasurer urging residents to look into unclaimed property during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – State Treasurer John Perdue stated in a press release that he is urging state residents, especially those financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, to check out the online unclaimed property search.

According to the press release, people may go to this website to see if their name shows up on the unclaimed property database or check the “Discover” newspaper insert, which was published in newspapers around the state the last two weeks of March and the first in April. Examples of unclaimed property include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed paychecks and unclaimed life insurance benefits.

“We know these are tough times for many individuals in our state,” said Treasurer Perdue. “Our office is following recommended procedures to keep our staff and the public safe. Even though we have modified how we do business, we are still serving the public, especially during this time of need.”

At this time, all locations of the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office are closed to walk-in visitors, but all divisions remain operational including banking services, investment programs and unclaimed property.

According to the release, Treasurer Perdue has returned $220 million in unclaimed property during his time in office. The office has returned a little more than $15 million in fiscal 2020, which doesn’t end until June 30.

People inquiring about unclaimed property or wanting to file a claim should use the “Search and Claim” options available by clicking here. People may also call and speak with a local representative at 1-800-642-8687.

