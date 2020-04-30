WV Stay-at-home order will end Monday

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice says that his mandatory stay-at-home order will Monday. It will be replaced by a new program known as safer-at-home. It will encourage people to voluntarily stay home, or work remotely. But the governor wants people to be able to move about with businesses such as outdoor restaurants and hair salons re-opening Monday.

“We want you to use your best judgement. Follow the advice of your boards, or whomever it may be. But absolutely as we reopen, we want to reopen safely. As safely as we can possibly be,” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

With more people out and about the Governor says continued social distancing, and the use of protective equipment will be critical. State health officials say as of yesterday, the number of Coronavirus cases in West Virginia may have peaked.

“Our active cases versus our recovered cases, and some of the folks that have died, started to cross over. So, we’re now seeing more people recovering, than we are seeing people that are newly active,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV Covid 19 Czar.

State health officials say 97 percent of all nursing home residents and employees have now been tested, and the last four nursing homes to be tested, will be completed on Friday.

“This coming Monday Governor Justice says he will announce the next wave of businesses and activities that can reopen, as he attempts to kick start the state’s economy,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.