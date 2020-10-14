WV Supreme Court hears arguments in lawsuit over governor’s residence

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday morning in the lawsuit over whether Governor Jim Justice should live in Charleston full time.

Delegate Isaac Sponaugle (D) argues that the governor should live in the mansion, per the constitution. However, lawyers for Justice say that it should be left for lawmakers to decide, not the courts.

Sponagule claimed the governor was rarely at the capitol when the case was filed, prior to when the pandemic began.

It’s not clear when the court will issue a final ruling.

