WV Supreme Court sides with State Police in teen’s lawsuit

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court says a lower court should have dismissed civil claims against State Police in a lawsuit alleging excessive force.

The lawsuit was filed in Berkeley County Circuit Court by a teenager who was beaten during a November 2018 traffic stop while he was handcuffed.

The teenager argues State Police should be held responsible for its officers’ actions because the agency was negligent in its training and supervision.

The Supreme Court majority decision found that the teen failed to prove State Police should not be granted immunity from prosecution.

The lawsuit has been sent back to circuit court for further consideration.

